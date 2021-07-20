DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00247126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.