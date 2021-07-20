$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 128,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

