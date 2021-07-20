Unisocks Reaches Market Cap of $12.25 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $39,027.34 or 1.31464558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $14,863.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

