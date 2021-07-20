Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,086,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813,529 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $548,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 188,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -776.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

