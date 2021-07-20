California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. 3,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,083,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.