SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,870 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

