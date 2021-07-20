Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,758 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $171,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.