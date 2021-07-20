Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.46. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

