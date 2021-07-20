Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 2.3% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $37,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 80,907 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 924,975 shares of company stock worth $6,224,554. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

