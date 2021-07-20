Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $100,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 600,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

