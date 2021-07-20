Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $21.56 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,326,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,469 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,073,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 387,005 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 252,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 163,143 shares during the period.

IAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 522,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876,576. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

