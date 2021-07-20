Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

