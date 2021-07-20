Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $82.81 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.43. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,546. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $491.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

