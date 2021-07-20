Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

