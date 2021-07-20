Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

