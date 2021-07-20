Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $10,865,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 1,069,876 shares worth $113,281,751. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 422,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,094. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

