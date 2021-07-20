Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 277.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.91. 5,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,720. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

