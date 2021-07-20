Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.59. 39,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,307,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,376,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

