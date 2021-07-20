InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 74888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

InnovaDerma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

