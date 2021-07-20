First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in June

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

