Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,664. The company has a market capitalization of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of -122.95 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

