Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.