Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Up 8.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

