Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,393. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

