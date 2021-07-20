AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVV. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $GBX 3,860 ($50.43) during midday trading on Thursday. 426,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,291. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,570.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

