FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 643,778 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643,778 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $43.69.

