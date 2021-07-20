FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 256,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,139. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43.

