FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,553,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

