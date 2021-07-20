Head-To-Head Comparison: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) vs. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verastem and IMARA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $88.52 million 7.07 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -8.27 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.62

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verastem and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verastem presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.95%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 510.82%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Verastem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verastem has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -53.00% -38.76% -25.31% IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19%

Summary

IMARA beats Verastem on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

