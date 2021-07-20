$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.15. Community Trust Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, CFO James B. Draughn sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $1,212,568. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

