Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after buying an additional 143,317 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. 10,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,257. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.