Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,196 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.34% of Eli Lilly and worth $611,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.86. 41,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.