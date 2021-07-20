Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 303,389 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,264,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,389 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $455,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $412,455,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,500. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

