Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 207,374 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $390,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,503. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.