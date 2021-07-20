Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 454,293 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Ross Stores worth $488,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,584. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.