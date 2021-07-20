Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

PJT Partners stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,255. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

