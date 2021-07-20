Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.15.

PODD traded up $8.40 on Tuesday, reaching $273.40. 7,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,548. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,100.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.87. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

