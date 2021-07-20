Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.15.
PODD traded up $8.40 on Tuesday, reaching $273.40. 7,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,548. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,100.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.87. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
