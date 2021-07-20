Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 23,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

