Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 518719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Specifically, insider Zoe Holland acquired 42,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88). Also, insider Christopher Mills acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.24 million and a PE ratio of 45.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.04%.

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.