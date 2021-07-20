$0.93 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.27. 3,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,356. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

