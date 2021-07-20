Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 164,640 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,640 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.58% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

