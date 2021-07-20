Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up 4.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Banner worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

