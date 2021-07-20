EJF Capital LLC Grows Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNSB. Stephens began coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of MNSB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $178.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

