EJF Capital LLC Raises Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for 1.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Metropolitan Bank worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,561.00. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,969. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $498.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

