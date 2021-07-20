221,069 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,863. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

