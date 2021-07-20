EJF Capital LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

EJF Capital LLC cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 72,254 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.32% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

