EJF Capital LLC Sells 45,166 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.74% of Southern First Bancshares worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

