Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745,028 shares during the quarter. SLM accounts for about 7.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.44% of SLM worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SLM traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 77,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

