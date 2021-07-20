Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,065 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up about 2.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. 2,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.