Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.